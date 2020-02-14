Cornyn Say He’s Bothered By Trillion-Dollar Deficit

Texas Senator John Cornyn says the trillion-dollar budget deficit is something that frustrates him about President Trump’s administration.

Trump reportedly asked supporters at a fundraiser earlier this year, “Who the hell cares about the budget?” Cornyn told reporters on a Wednesday conference call that Trump’s comment doesn’t reflect his own view or that of congressional Republicans.

Cornyn lamented that Republicans don’t seem to care about the deficit enough, and Democrats don’t seem to care about it at all.