Home NATIONAL Cornyn Says He Will Stay In Senate, Won’t Be FBI Director
Cornyn Says He Will Stay In Senate, Won’t Be FBI Director
NATIONAL
0

Cornyn Says He Will Stay In Senate, Won’t Be FBI Director

0
0
JOHN CORNYN
now viewing

Cornyn Says He Will Stay In Senate, Won’t Be FBI Director

GAVEL AND GAY ADOPTION LAW
now playing

Judge Is Under Pressure; Won't Hear Gay Adoptions

child-abuse
now playing

3rd Person Charged In Abuse Of 3 Children Allegedly Starved

PROJECTED MESSAGE ON TRUMP BUILDING
now playing

Artist Projects Words 'pay Trump bribes here' Onto DC Hotel

ALICE COOPER
now playing

Feels Like The 1st Time: '77 Rock Kings Kick It 40 Yrs Later

Scientists find 38 million pieces of trash on Pacific island
now playing

Scientists Find 38 Million Pieces Of Trash On Pacific Island

police-lightbar
now playing

Father Shocked After Adult Son Accused Of Decapitating Mom

BASHAR ASAAD
now playing

Israeli Official Says Assad Should Be Killed

H.R. McMaster
now playing

White House Says Trump Didn't Know Where Info Came From

GEORGE H BUSH AND BARBARA
now playing

Former President George H.W. Bush In Maine For The Summer

TEACHER STUDENT RELATIONSHIP
now playing

Texas Looks To Curb Improper Teacher-Student Relationships

(AP) – Texas Sen. John Cornyn has taken himself out of the running to be FBI director, telling the Trump administration that he’ll stay in the Senate.

Cornyn was interviewed for the post after President Donald Trump fired James Comey. But he said in a statement Tuesday that “the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate.”

A source familiar with Cornyn’s thinking said the senator felt “obligated” to consider the job because a friend, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, asked him to. The source declined to be named because the decision was private.

The administration has interviewed at least eight candidates to replace Comey, of more than a dozen being considered. Trump has said a decision could come as soon as this week.

Related posts:

  1. White House Says Trump Didn’t Know Where Info Came From
  2. Artist Projects Words ‘pay Trump bribes here’ Onto DC Hotel
  3. The Latest: McMaster Defends Trump On Russia Meeting
  4. US: Syria Is Burning Bodies To Hide Proof Of Mass Killings
Related Posts
GAVEL AND GAY ADOPTION LAW

Judge Is Under Pressure; Won’t Hear Gay Adoptions

jsalinas 0
child-abuse

3rd Person Charged In Abuse Of 3 Children Allegedly Starved

jsalinas 0
PROJECTED MESSAGE ON TRUMP BUILDING

Artist Projects Words ‘pay Trump bribes here’ Onto DC Hotel

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video