Coronavirus Case Records Shattered In Hidalgo County

The tsunami is here. That from Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez as he pointed to a staggering single-day 1-thousand-274 new coronavirus infections Thursday.

Also, 10 more COVID-19 patients in the county succumbed to the effects of the respiratory disease. Cortez announced the numbers in a Facebook Live news conference Thursday afternoon in which he and several other county leaders stressed the need for people to take the precautions known to reduce the spread of the highly-contagious virus in order to bring it back under control.

Hidalgo County Chief Health Administrator Eddie Olivarez, Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez, Emergency Management Coordinator Ricardo Saldana, Sheriff Eddie Guerra, and District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez all joined in in emphasizing the seriousness of the current situation and the urgency for people to stay away from other people, and if you are out and about, to wear a face covering and keep your hands sanitized.