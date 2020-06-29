Coronavirus Cases And Hospitalizations Still Soaring Across The Valley

Four more Valley residents died of COVID-19 complications this past weekend. Cameron County health officials say a second resident of the Rio at Fox Hollow nursing home in Brownsville, a 63-year-old patient, passed away, along with a 75-year-old Brownsville man, and an 83-year-old woman from Los Fresnos. The three deaths raised the COVID-19 death toll to 55. Hidalgo County health officials say a Weslaco man in his 30’s succumbed to COVID-19. That puts the death toll at 32. The number of new coronavirus infections, and the number of patients admitted to the hospital, continue to soar across the Valley. Cameron County confirmed 211 more residents tested positive for the respiratory disease Friday and Saturday. The number includes 26 Cameron County employees. Hidalgo County reported 402 new positive cases Saturday and Sunday, pushing the overall number of cases past 3,000. Hospitals in Hidalgo County report 244 COVID-19 patients – close to 100 more than a week ago.