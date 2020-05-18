Coronavirus Cases Are Increasing In The Valley

The weekend saw 34 more people in the Rio Grande Valley test positive for the coronavirus – a number that officials say shows the virus continues to spread among families, friends, and in the community in general. Cameron County health officials reported 18 new cases, Hidalgo County confirmed 15 new cases, and Starr County reported 1 new case – an 11-year-old boy. Officials also say as more COVID-19 testing sites open throughout the Valley, there will be more people testing positive. And as Texas prepares to reopen more of its economy this week, officials at the same time are urging people to practice good hygiene, wear masks and disposable gloves when running errands, and to keep distancing themselves from one another, even if it means not visiting older family members.