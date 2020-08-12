Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Deaths Continue To Grow In The Valley

30 more lives in the Valley have been lost to COVID-19, while hundreds of more residents have tested positive for the virus that causes the disease. Hidalgo County health officials say 20 patients who’d been hospitalized succumbed to COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the county’s total number of deaths to 849. Cameron County health officials say 10 patients died Tuesday as a result of contracting the coronavirus, pushing the county’s death toll to 388. And officials say there are few signs that those numbers won’t continue to grow, as the number of people who are becoming infected with the still-spreading virus remains in the hundreds in each county. In Hidalgo County, the percentage of the population that is testing positive has grown to more than 17 percent.