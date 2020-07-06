Coronavirus Cases In Arizona Surpass 100,000

(AP)–Arizona, which leads the U.S. in new coronavirus cases per capita, has now surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases. State health officials say people younger than 44 comprise more than half of them. Arizona continues to remain high in terms of positive tests and coronavirus hospitalizations.

While the test positivity rate nationwide is around 9%, Arizona’s is at around 13.4%. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Sunday reached a new high with more than 3,200. Hospital capacity statewide is at around 89%.