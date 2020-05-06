Coronavirus Continues To Spread Through Two Harlingen Nursing Homes

More than a month after the coronavirus outbreak was discovered, several more residents of two nursing homes in Harlingen tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. A resident of the Veranda longterm care facility and 6 residents of Windsor Atrium were confirmed to have contracted the virus. The seven residents were among 11 new coronavirus cases reported by Cameron County health officials Tuesday. A total of 104 residents from both nursing homes have now become infected. The virus has claimed the lives of 17 of the residents along with one employee.

In Hidalgo County, for the first time since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed more than six weeks ago, no residents tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. County Judge Richard Cortez says it’s great news, but with shelter-at-home orders now expired, it’s more important than ever for residents to voluntarily continue to avoid crowds, wear a face covering, and to frequently wash your hands.