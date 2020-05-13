CORONAVIRUSCOVID LOCALLOCAL

Coronavirus Death Toll In The Valley Rises By 2

By 7 views
0

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 2 more Cameron County residents Tuesday. Public health officials say an 86-year-old woman and an 80-year-old woman died from complications after contracting the coronavirus. Neither woman is listed as a victim of the coronavirus outbreak that has struck two Harlingen nursing homes – an outbreak that has claimed the lives of 21 of the residents of the Veranda and Windsor Atrium long-term care facilities. The latest deaths raise the Cameron County COVID-19 toll to 25. Also Tuesday, 17 more county residents learned they had contracted the coronavirus. A 6-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl were among the latest to test positive.
9 more people in Hidalgo County learned Tuesday they had become infected with the coronavirus, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases over 400. Two more patients have had to be hospitalized and there are currently 16 patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals in Hidalgo County.

Cameron County Reports Two COVID-19 Deaths and 17 Cases, Hidalgo County Passes 400 Case Mark

Previous article

Saturday Classes? Schools Mull Ways To Make Up Lost Time

Next article

You may also like

More in CORONAVIRUS