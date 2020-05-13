Coronavirus Death Toll In The Valley Rises By 2

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 2 more Cameron County residents Tuesday. Public health officials say an 86-year-old woman and an 80-year-old woman died from complications after contracting the coronavirus. Neither woman is listed as a victim of the coronavirus outbreak that has struck two Harlingen nursing homes – an outbreak that has claimed the lives of 21 of the residents of the Veranda and Windsor Atrium long-term care facilities. The latest deaths raise the Cameron County COVID-19 toll to 25. Also Tuesday, 17 more county residents learned they had contracted the coronavirus. A 6-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl were among the latest to test positive.

9 more people in Hidalgo County learned Tuesday they had become infected with the coronavirus, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases over 400. Two more patients have had to be hospitalized and there are currently 16 patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals in Hidalgo County.