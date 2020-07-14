Coronavirus Guidelines Set For Services For Fallen McAllen Police Officers

Public memorial services begin Wednesday for the two McAllen police officers shot and killed in the line of duty last weekend. But the public will have to abide by some guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Face coverings will be required during the public viewing, visitors will be given a pre-entrance temperature screening, and physical distancing will be enforced.

The public viewing is at the McAllen Convention Center from noon til 8 p.m. The facility will also host the officers’ funeral service which is set for 9:30 Thursday morning. Burial services will follow.

Officer Ismael Chavez will be taken to Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Officer Garza will be laid to rest at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.