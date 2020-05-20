Coronavirus: Houston Church Cancels Masses After Priest Suspected Of Having COVID-19 Dies

A Catholic church in Houston is canceling all in-person masses after the death of one of their priests who was suspected of having COVID-19. While the cause of death is unknown, Father Donnell Kirchner was diagnosed with pneumonia and died at home, where he lived with seven other members of the Holy Ghost Catholic Church.

Everybody living with Kirchner was tested, and the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston said that five people in the house had contracted the coronavirus. The church said that two of the priests who tested positive participated in public masses since they reopened on May 2. They asked members of their congregation who attended mass to monitor their health.