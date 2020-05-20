Coronavirus: More Than A Million In Texas Expected To Lose Healthcare Coverage Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic

More than a million people are projected to lose their lose their health insurance, more than any other state, during the coronavirus pandemic.

That number is according to the Urban Institute which says there will be collateral damage from the recession as a result of the coronavirus and if national unemployment reaches 20 percent. If that happens, 25 million adults and children in America will lose their employee-sponsored health benefits, leaving 30 percent with no where to turn. However, in Texas, that number is closer to half.