CORONAVIRUSCOVID LOCAL

Coronavirus Outbreak Causes March Spike In Valley Unemployment

By 24 views
0

At a time when the Rio Grande Valley would normally be seeing a seasonal increase in hiring, the region is instead seeing job losses – because these are not normal times. The impacts of the coronavirus outbreak have caused the Valley’s jobless rate to spike.

In the Brownsville-Harlingen metro area, unemployment in March rose 1.6% to 7.4%. In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area, unemployment jumped 1.8% to 8.5%. Statewide, the March jobless rate increased 1.2% to 4.7%. The manufacturing sector was hit the worst.

In the Valley, most of the job losses were in the healthcare sector due to government restrictions on elective medical procedures.

Dozens Randomly Test Negative For COVID-19 In Bastrop County

Previous article

US Infection Rate Rising Outside New York As States Open Up

Next article

You may also like

More in CORONAVIRUS