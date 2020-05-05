Coronavirus Outbreak Causes March Spike In Valley Unemployment

At a time when the Rio Grande Valley would normally be seeing a seasonal increase in hiring, the region is instead seeing job losses – because these are not normal times. The impacts of the coronavirus outbreak have caused the Valley’s jobless rate to spike.

In the Brownsville-Harlingen metro area, unemployment in March rose 1.6% to 7.4%. In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area, unemployment jumped 1.8% to 8.5%. Statewide, the March jobless rate increased 1.2% to 4.7%. The manufacturing sector was hit the worst.

In the Valley, most of the job losses were in the healthcare sector due to government restrictions on elective medical procedures.