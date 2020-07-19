Coronavirus Outbreak Prompts Lockdown At Cameron County Jails

A coronavirus outbreak has forced the Cameron County jail system to go on lockdown. All inmates in the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito and the downtown jail in Brownsville are on lockdown until the end of the month.

The Brownsville Herald reports the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department took the action on the advice of its physician after 398 of the more than 1,000 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus.

The mass testing program also found 56 jail employees had contracted the virus, including detention officers and civilian employees. The Herald reports as of Friday, 80 percent of the inmates had recovered and no one has had to be hospitalized.

The coronavirus outbreak occurred despite jail staff, as well as attorneys, being required to get their temperature checked and to answer questions about their recent contacts before being allowed into the jails.