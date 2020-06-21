Coronavirus Positives Hitting Younger Set In Southern States

Coronavirus positive test results are being reported within a younger age group in some southern states.

CNN is reporting today that the change to younger patients is being documented by health officials in several states including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas.

The report says some of the positive test results are attributable to an increase in testing. But health officials also say another reason is because social distancing isn’t being widely observed among the youth.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says the shift to younger people testing positive also is characterized by many of those younger people who are infected being asymptomatic and who don’t need treatment.

Still, health officials say it is vital for an asymptomatic person who isn’t even feeling sick to remember it is possible to infect others. They say it is critical for everyone who tests positive no matter the person’s age, symptoms or the lack thereof to observe distancing so as to not endanger grandparents and others who may have compromised immune systems.