Coronavirus Testing Ramping Up In Hidalgo County

Widespread coronavirus testing is coming to Hidalgo County. County officials in partnership with several state agencies will be setting up 18 mobile drive-thru testing facilities in unincorporated areas of the county. There is no cost for the COVID-19 tests but officials note they are not on-demand testing sites and you must first consult with a physician and make an appointment.

County Judge Richard Cortez says the more coronavirus testing being done will result in an increased number of positive tests – but that, in turn, will provide information about whether or not the county can further relax shelter-at-home restrictions.

The new round of testing begins Wednesday at Hargill Elementary School in Hargill. For the full list of locations, log on to www.txcovidtest.org.