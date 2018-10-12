Coroner IDs 5 Children Killed In Ohio House Fire

(AP) – An Ohio coroner’s office has identified the five young children killed in a late-night house fire that injured their mother. Fire officials in Youngstown say the hospitalized woman jumped from a second-floor window and is the only survivor of the Sunday blaze.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the children as 9-year-old Aleysha Rosario, 3-year-old Charles Gunn, 2-year-old Ly’Asia Gunn, and 1-year-old twins Brianna and Arianna Negron. Youngstown schools spokeswoman Denise Dick says Aleysha was an articulate fourth-grader. Counselors are being made available at the elementary school she attended.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials say the damage was mostly on the home’s first floor, leading them to believe the fire started there. They say there’s no sign that the fire was suspicious.