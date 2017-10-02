Home NATIONAL Coroner: Man Dies In Wreck On Way To Brother’s Funeral
Coroner: Man Dies In Wreck On Way To Brother’s Funeral
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Coroner: Man Dies In Wreck On Way To Brother’s Funeral

0
0
AUTO WRECK CAR CRASH
now viewing

Coroner: Man Dies In Wreck On Way To Brother’s Funeral

Gun On Airplane
now playing

UPDATE: Manager: Musician Meant No Harm By Gun On Plane

AIRSTRIKES
now playing

Airstrikes Target Libyan Militias Near Oil Field

THE VATICAN
now playing

Vatican Laughs Off News Spoof Amid Conservative Criticism

Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy
now playing

Louvre Machete Attack Suspect Faces Attempted Murder Charge

German Defense Minister Visits US, Calls NATO Demands 'fair'

Iman Abdel-Atti
now playing

500-Kilogram Woman Leaves Egypt To India For Surgery

KEN PAXTON
now playing

Prosecutors Say Jury Pool For Texas AG's Fraud Trial Tainted

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Fort Bliss Soldier Gets 15 Months For Immigrant Smuggling

Jesse Christian Dobbs was indicted Thursday
now playing

Texas Grand Jury Indicts Man In Death Of Teen Girlfriend

GAVEL-SMALL PIC
now playing

Official: $4B Bond Meant As Jab At Trend Of Exorbitant Bonds

(AP) – Authorities say an 82-year-old man driving to his brother’s funeral has been killed trying to make a U-turn on a busy highway in South Carolina.  Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton said in a news release that Ryan Still of Walterboro missed the exit on U.S. Highway 78 for the funeral home Friday morning.  Carlton says Still was trying to make a U-turn when he drove his Lincoln Town Car in front of an oncoming vehicle.

Authorities say Still’s grandchild and a friend were with him in the car and were taken to the hospital along with the driver of the other car. Their conditions were not released.

Related posts:

  1. Man Dies After Detained By County Sheriff’s Deputies
  2. Man Shoots, Kills Himself At Brownsville Shooting Range
  3. Amtrak Train Stalled 5 Hours In Bronx; Wire Problem Blamed
  4. Texas Grand Jury Indicts Man In Death Of Teen Girlfriend
Related Posts
Gun On Airplane

UPDATE: Manager: Musician Meant No Harm By Gun On Plane

jsalinas 0
COURT JUDGE GAVEL

Families Beg To Close Beach Where 3 Died As Sand Gave Way

jsalinas 0
transgender bathroom

NFL More Forceful On Texas ‘bathroom bill’ After Super Bowl

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video