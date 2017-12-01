Corpus Christi: 16 Arrested In Synthetic Marijuana Sting

(AP) – Corpus Christi police say 16 suspects have been arrested in a synthetic marijuana sting targeting sales in the downtown area near City Hall. Police and federal agents made the arrests Wednesday as part of a three-month undercover operation leading to warrants for two dozen suspects. Police say all of the suspects are charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a control substance. Convictions can carry prison terms of up to 99 years. Investigators say four of the 16 suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges.