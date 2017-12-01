Home TEXAS Corpus Christi: 16 Arrested In Synthetic Marijuana Sting
Corpus Christi: 16 Arrested In Synthetic Marijuana Sting
TEXAS
0

Corpus Christi: 16 Arrested In Synthetic Marijuana Sting

0
0
MARIJUANA
now viewing

Corpus Christi: 16 Arrested In Synthetic Marijuana Sting

ANGELA MERKEL SMALL GENERIC-1
now playing

Merkel: Europe Must Take On More Global Responsibility

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS
now playing

Chargers Moving To LA

CALIFORNIA DROUGH AND WET WEATHER
now playing

More Than 40 Percent Of California Out Of Drought

BALTIMORE FIRE 6 PEOPLE DEAD
now playing

UPDATE: Fire Official 6 Kids Presumed Dead After Fire

esteban-santiago-2
now playing

Suspected Airport Gunman Became Increasingly Erratic

Richard Branson & Rudy Giuliani Visit “Cavuto” On FOX Business Network
now playing

Trump Taps Giuliani For Cybersecurity Duties

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis
now playing

Mattis Says He Has No Plans To Reverse Orders On Gays

congressman Mike Pompeo of Kansas
now playing

CIA Pick Says Russian Meddling Is Aggressive Act

prison
now playing

Texas Trucking Dispatcher Sentenced To 15 Months In Prison

GAS PRICES
now playing

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Hold Steady

(AP) – Corpus Christi police say 16 suspects have been arrested in a synthetic marijuana sting targeting sales in the downtown area near City Hall.  Police and federal agents made the arrests Wednesday as part of a three-month undercover operation leading to warrants for two dozen suspects.  Police say all of the suspects are charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a control substance. Convictions can carry prison terms of up to 99 years.  Investigators say four of the 16 suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges.

Related posts:

  1. Former Prison Guards Facing Prison Time Themselves
  2. Tri-City Bomber Sentenced To Prison In Gang Rivalry Murder
  3. Elderly Woman Killed In Gruesome Expressway Accident
  4. Texas Trucking Dispatcher Sentenced To 15 Months In Prison
Related Posts
prison

Texas Trucking Dispatcher Sentenced To 15 Months In Prison

jsalinas 0
GAS PRICES

Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Hold Steady

jsalinas 0
MAD MEN UT ARCHIVE

Don Draper And ‘Mad Men’ Archive Land At University Of Texas

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video