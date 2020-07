The city of Corpus Christi receives refrigerator trucks after the morgue fills up. Last week Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales confirmed she was ordering body bags and morgue trailers. KVUE reported Saturday that County Medical Examiner Doctor Adel Shaker says the morgue has reached capacity.

Doctor Shaker confirmed he ordered the extra refrigerator truck from FEMA after the one they had on hand earlier in the pandemic was sent to another city because Corpus didn’t have many cases then.