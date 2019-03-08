Corrupt Valley Border Patrol Agent Heading To Prison

He wore the green uniform, but he was working for the people he was sworn to stop. And he got caught. And as a result, a former Valley Border Patrol agent will spend the next 9-1/2 years behind bars.

A Houston federal judge Friday sentenced Robert Hall to 114 months in prison for helping drug smugglers move their narcotics across the U.S.-Mexico border and through South Texas.

Prosecutors say for 10 years, Hall took in tens of thousands of dollars in cash in return for telling drug traffickers where Border Patrol agents would be patrolling, the location of unpatrolled roads, the locations of ground sensors, and even handing over CBP radios. In a plea deal last September, the 45-year-old Hall admitted to a single count of bribery.