Corruption Charges Leveled Against Ex-Cameron County Judge

Former Cameron County judge Pete Sepulveda is awaiting arraignment on corruption charges. Sepulveda has been charged with abuse of office, theft, and misapplication of fiduciary property after being accused of using county workers to pave a private road. The District Attorney’s Office began investigating the accusation in March of last year, a grand jury handed up an indictment last month, and a judge unsealed the indictment Monday. Sepulveda turned himself in Tuesday to be booked on the charges. Sepulveda served as Cameron County judge from March of 2015 to last November after being appointed to the post when Carlos Cascos was named Texas Secretary of State. He declined to seek election to the position.

