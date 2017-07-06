Home NATIONAL Cosby Accuser To Resume Testimony In Sex Assault Trial
Cosby Accuser To Resume Testimony In Sex Assault Trial
NATIONAL
0

Cosby Accuser To Resume Testimony In Sex Assault Trial

0
0
Bill Cosby
now viewing

Cosby Accuser To Resume Testimony In Sex Assault Trial

Rollover Pass Development
now playing

Galveston County To Spend $1.7M For Rollover Pass Land

25TTMENTALHEALTH-jumbo
now playing

Harris County Wants Release Of Poor Inmates Halted

Qatar
now playing

Emirati Diplomat To AP: 'Nothing To Negotiate' With Qatar

CORRECTION France Denmark OECD
now playing

World Economy Seen Picking Up Political Uncertainty A Risk

Reality+winner+facebook
now playing

Woman Accused Of Leak Made Pro-Environment, Anti-Trump Posts

Mushir-Al-Masri1
now playing

Hamas Says Saudi Push To Isolate It Regrettable

GettyImages-692679214_1496830775383_9680544_ver1.0
now playing

Police Find Body In Thames; Likely 8th Victim

920×920 (3)
now playing

Senators To Ask About Trump Pushback On Russia Investigation

b8155b54c4cd49eabc0c5a1d3cb20242_original
now playing

Iran Says 2 Killed, 30 Wounded In Twin Attacks

texting and driving
now playing

Texas Governor Signs Texting-While-Driving Ban Into Law

(AP) – Bill Cosby’s chief accuser says she shot down the actor’s casual advances twice before she found herself paralyzed and unable to fight him off the night she took pills he said were herbal supplements.
Andrea Constand emerged from 12 years of silence Tuesday to testify at Cosby’s sexual assault trial. She will return to the witness stand Wednesday.
Constand has told jurors how her professional relationship with the Temple University trustee evolved into a friendship.
She says Cosby became more flirtatious and suggestive over time, once grabbing her thigh and later attempting to unbutton her pants. She says she made it clear she didn’t welcome the behavior.
The 79-year-old Cosby could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.
The defense says the relationship with Constand was consensual.

Related posts:

  1. Trial Of Woman Charged In Texting Suicide Case Starts
  2. Trial Set For Donna Man In Expressway Gang Rivalry Murder
Related Posts
CORRECTION France Denmark OECD

World Economy Seen Picking Up Political Uncertainty A Risk

Roxanne Garcia 0
Reality+winner+facebook

Woman Accused Of Leak Made Pro-Environment, Anti-Trump Posts

Zack Cantu 0
920×920 (3)

Senators To Ask About Trump Pushback On Russia Investigation

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video