Cosby Lashes Out At Prosecutor

Comedian Bill Cosby isn’t taking his conviction of sexual assault quietly. Shorty after the 80-year-old entertainer was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, Cosby lashed out at prosecutors with a profanity-laced tirade after jurors left the Norristown courtroom.

Cosby stood up and called District Attorney Kevin Steele an expletive and shouted, “I’m sick of him.” A 12-member jury found Cosby guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004. He faces up to 30 years in prison and is free on a million-dollars’ bail until his sentencing.

