Could Anyone Have Stopped The Gene-Edited Babies Work?

(AP) – The Chinese researcher who claims the world’s first gene-edited babies sought advice about his experiment from several top scientists.

He Jiankui’s announcement about the twin girls’ births has been widely condemned by researchers and regulators around the world, many of whom say they were in the dark. But He had extensive contact with several prominent scientists and ethicists over the last few years. They knew or strongly suspected that the researcher was considering editing embryos and implanting them in a woman, despite clear scientific consensus that making genetic changes that could be passed to future generations should not be attempted at this point.

Some confidantes didn’t think He would follow through; others raised concerns that were never heeded. He’s claim can’t be independently confirmed.