Home WORLD Could Anyone Have Stopped The Gene-Edited Babies Work?
Could Anyone Have Stopped The Gene-Edited Babies Work?
WORLD
0

Could Anyone Have Stopped The Gene-Edited Babies Work?

0
0
DNA GENERIC
now viewing

Could Anyone Have Stopped The Gene-Edited Babies Work?

MANSION FIRE
now playing

Funeral Held For Family Found Dead At Burning Mansion

Liu Lihui BEHEADED HE 5 YR OLD SON
now playing

Woman Charged In Grisly Death Of Son, 5, Beheaded

BIKER GANG SHOOTING IN WACO TEXAS
now playing

Judge: Lawsuits From Biker Shooting Can Move Forward

AUTO WRECK CAR CRASH
now playing

Several Hurt In School Bus, Car Accident

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem
now playing

Israeli Police Recommend Indicting Netanyahu In Telecom Case

GEORGE H W BUSH AND JAMES A BAKER III
now playing

Bush Retained Sense Of Humor Till The End, Jim Baker Says

GEORGE H W BUSH STATUE IN HOUSTON
now playing

George H.W. Bush's Life Embodiment Of Texas Spirit

PARIS CARS TORCHED IN RIOT
now playing

Paris Police Chief Says 112 Cars Torched In Riot

AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH
now playing

Man Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In Progreso

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Brownsville Weapons Smuggling Suspect Sentenced

(AP) – The Chinese researcher who claims the world’s first gene-edited babies sought advice about his experiment from several top scientists.

He Jiankui’s announcement about the twin girls’ births has been widely condemned by researchers and regulators around the world, many of whom say they were in the dark.  But He had extensive contact with several prominent scientists and ethicists over the last few years. They knew or strongly suspected that the researcher was considering editing embryos and implanting them in a woman, despite clear scientific consensus that making genetic changes that could be passed to future generations should not be attempted at this point.

Some confidantes didn’t think He would follow through; others raised concerns that were never heeded.  He’s claim can’t be independently confirmed.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem

Israeli Police Recommend Indicting Netanyahu In Telecom Case

jsalinas 0
PARIS CARS TORCHED IN RIOT

Paris Police Chief Says 112 Cars Torched In Riot

jsalinas 0
file

Royal Mail Delivers: Postman, Can You Take This To Heaven?

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video