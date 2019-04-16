Could McAllen Nightclub Face Punishment In Suspected Drunk Driving Death

A downtown McAllen nightclub is under scrutiny after an employee was accused of taking 40 dollars to let an underage patron into the bar to drink.

The accusation comes from the underage customer himself in a statement to McAllen police following his arrest in a suspected drunken hit-and-run that killed a Harlingen man this past weekend. 19-year-old Jorge Luis Garcia admitted he paid an employee of Elevate nightclub on 17th Street to allow him into the club last Friday night.

Hours later, police say, Garcia was speeding south on Bicentennial Boulevard when he ran over 38-year-old Marco Antonio Solis who was crossing the highway at Beaumont Avenue.

Garcia is charged with intoxication manslaughter and accident involving death. Authorities could also go after the nightclub for illegally serving alcohol to a minor and for continuing to serve an already intoxicated customer.