Coulter's Berkeley Speech Canceled, Police Prep For Violence
Coulter's Berkeley Speech Canceled, Police Prep For Violence

Coulter's Berkeley Speech Canceled, Police Prep For Violence

(AP) – Conservative pundit Ann Coulter says that while her speech at the University of California, Berkeley was canceled, she may still show up to say hello to her supporters.
Police and university officials say they’re bracing for trouble Thursday whether or not she decides to show.
They say intelligence and online chatter by groups threatening to instigate violence over the acid-tongued Coulter has them on edge.
Coulter said in an email to The Associated Press that she might stroll across campus to greet supporters and “stroll around the graveyard of the First Amendment.”
University officials canceled the speech for fear violence would break out. They offered the college Republicans, who had invited Coulter, a different date and venue for the speech, but were turned down.

