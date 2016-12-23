Councilwoman’s Husband Killed After Struck By Car

An auto-pedestrian accident in Mission Thursday morning claimed the life of the husband of a Mission city councilwoman. 59-year-old Oscar Garza was walking his dogs along North Bryan Road near 29th Street at around 6:30 when he was struck by a vehicle. Garza was rushed to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The driver stopped and called police, who are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the accident. Garza was the husband of Place 3 councilwoman Norie Garza, who is also the mayor pro-tem.