Counties Sorting Through Write-In Votes In Senate Race
Counties Sorting Through Write-In Votes In Senate Race
NATIONAL
Counties Sorting Through Write-In Votes In Senate Race

Counties Sorting Through Write-In Votes In Senate Race

(AP) – Alabama is sorting through write-in votes in last week’s U.S. Senate election, though Secretary of State John Merrill says the outcome isn’t expected to change.

Merrill announced Monday that counties will check write-in votes under a new state law that only requires poll workers to sort through them if the number of write-ins is higher than the winner’s margin of victory. There were 22,814 write-ins.

With 20,634 votes, Doug Jones defeated embattled Republican Roy Moore to become the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Alabama in a quarter-century. Moore was beset by allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls decades ago.

Merrill has said no change is anticipated from last-minute ballots, including write-ins and overseas votes.

Moore hasn’t conceded awaiting state certification, expected between Dec. 26 and Jan 3.

