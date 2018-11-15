Home NATIONAL Country Music Legend Roy Clark Dies At 85
Legendary country music singer and co-host of “Hee Haw,” Roy Clark is dead. The Grammy, ACM and CMA award-winner died today at the age of 85 due to complications from pneumonia at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Best known for his 24 year stint on TV’s “Hee Haw” series, Clark’s skills as a guitarist and banjo player in the late 1950s and early 60s earned him a spot in the County Music Hall of Fame. He charted more than 50 popular hits including “Yesterday, When I Was Young,” “Riders in The Sky” and “Thank God and Greyhound.”

Clark’s influence is credited with having an enormous effect on generations of bluegrass and country musicians ranging from Emmylou Harris to Brad Paisley and Keith Urban. He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1987.

