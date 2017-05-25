County Attorney Will Eye Gianforte Assault Case

(AP) – A county attorney in Montana says he will review the case involving a Republican congressional candidate accused of shoving a reporter to the ground on the eve of a special election.

Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert said Thursday he will set aside celebrity and hype and look at the facts surrounding Greg Gianforte’s altercation with Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian.

Lambert, who was elected as a Republican, says he knows Gianforte but not well. He sometimes encounters Gianforte at church, social events and GOP functions.

Sheriff’s officials have cited Gianforte for misdemeanor assault in the Wednesday altercation. Lambert, who has not donated money to Gianforte’s campaign, says he will review the sheriff’s decision to pursue a misdemeanor and not a felony.