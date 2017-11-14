County Prosecutor Apologizes Over Uber Flap

(AP) – A now-fired Dallas County prosecutor has apologized for berating an Uber driver during a ride home from a bar in an incident that prompted her dismissal. Ex-Assistant District Attorney Jody Warner said Tuesday that she was “uncomfortable with the route” taken Friday by driver Shaun Platt.

Warner, who’d been with the DA’s office six years, says she’s prosecuted sexual offender cases and may have been on edge. She also apologized for her language and said she’d been drinking. District Attorney Faith Johnson on Monday fired Warner, saying such behavior violated the integrity of the office.

Platt recorded part of the conversation and accused Warner of hitting, insulting and falsely alleging he was kidnapping her. Platt says he summoned police when Warner refused to exit his vehicle. Warner was not charged.