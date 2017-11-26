Home TEXAS Couple, 2 Children, Identified As Dallas-Area Fire Victims
Couple, 2 Children, Identified As Dallas-Area Fire Victims
Couple, 2 Children, Identified As Dallas-Area Fire Victims

Couple, 2 Children, Identified As Dallas-Area Fire Victims

(AP) – Authorities have identified four people, including two children, who died in a Dallas-area house fire.  Garland fire officials say 41-year-old Lorenzo Castillo and 29-year-old Ana Castillo were killed in the early Saturday blaze, along with Ana Castillo’s 5-year-old daughter and the couple’s 2-year-old son.

The couple and the children, all asleep in a back bedroom, were from Bridgeport, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) northwest of the Dallas suburb, and were visiting relatives. Five others inside the house escaped the flames.

The fire marshal says the blaze started in an enclosed back patio where a propane heater was being used. The homeowner told officials he wasn’t sure if it had been left on. They also were using a fire pit. Officials say either could have sparked the fire.

