Couple Burned By Flaming Cocktail

(AP) – A man and a woman were airlifted to a Dallas hospital’s burn unit after they were severely burned by a flaming cocktail at a suburban Dallas tavern.

A city statement says emergency units were dispatched to the tavern in Highland Village about 4 p.m. after flaming alcohol shattered a liquor bottle and splashed all over the couple. Tavern employees quickly suffocated the flames.

The couple was burned over the upper half of their bodies, but officials say the burns didn’t appear to be life-threatening.