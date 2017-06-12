Home TEXAS Couple Charged In Girl’s Death Denied Access To Living Child
Couple Charged In Girl’s Death Denied Access To Living Child
(AP) – A judge has ruled that a suburban Dallas couple facing charges after the death of their adopted 3-year-old daughter may not have any contact with their 3-year-old biological daughter.  District Judge Cheryl Lee Shannon issued the ruling Tuesday after two days of testimony in the case.

Wesley Mathews

Wesley Mathews is charged with first-degree felony injury to a child in the death of Sherin Mathews, who was adopted from India. His wife is charged with child endangerment or abandonment relating to the death.

Investigators previously said Wesley Mathews had said Sherin died after choking while he was forcing her to drink her milk. On Tuesday, Richardson police Detective Jules Farmer testified that Wesley Mathews told officers he held Sherin as she died.

