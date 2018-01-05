Home TEXAS Couple Facing Slavery Charges Moved To House Arrest
Couple Facing Slavery Charges Moved To House Arrest
TEXAS
0

Couple Facing Slavery Charges Moved To House Arrest

0
0
Mohamed Toure and his wife Denise Cros-Toure
now viewing

Couple Facing Slavery Charges Moved To House Arrest

police badge generic
now playing

Police Chief Fired After Homophobic Texts

guilty-verdict
now playing

Harlingen-Area Teen Found Guilty Of More Than 2-Year-Old Murder

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Delgado Retirement Could Prompt New Replacement Appointment

MURDER INVESTIGATION
now playing

Money May Have Been The Motive Say Edinburg Homicide Investigators

PENSION
now playing

Rising Pension Costs Play Role In Teacher Protests Across US

NORTH AND SOUTH KOREA LOUDSPEAKERS DISMANTLED
now playing

South Korea Dismantles Propaganda Loudspeakers At Border

IRAN NUCLEAR
now playing

Germany Says IAEA Should Probe Israeli Claims

TRUMP AND COMEY
now playing

Comey Tells AP That Trump's Attacks On FBI Make US Less Safe

MIGRANT CARAVAN
now playing

Feds Process Asylum-Seekers From Caravan Criticized By Trump

DONALD TRUMP ROBERT MUELLER
now playing

Trump Says Leak Of Mueller Questions Disgraceful

(AP) – A federal judge has moved a suburban Fort Worth couple from a detention facility to house arrest as they await trial on forced-labor charges.  Federal court documents show U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cureton signed the order during a hearing Monday.

The defendants, Mohamed Toure and his wife Denise Cros-Toure, are the son and daughter-in-law of a former president of the West African country of Guinea.  An arrest affidavit says they arranged for a girl to travel from her rural Guinean village in 2000 and forced her to work in their Southlake, Texas, home for years without pay.  The couple’s attorneys deny the charge.

Cureton also ordered them to surrender their passports while the case proceeds.  The maximum penalty for a forced-labor conviction is 20 years in a U.S. prison.

Related posts:

  1. Delgado Retirement Could Prompt New Replacement Appointment
  2. Three Men Facing Charges In Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Attempt
  3. Dozens With Ties To Supremacist Gangs Arrested
  4. Court Upholds Texas’ Voter ID Law In Win For GOP Lawmakers
Related Posts
arrests arrest made

Dozens With Ties To Supremacist Gangs Arrested

jsalinas 0
STABBING CUTTING SLASHING

Police: Wife Slashed Husband For Ogling Other Women

jsalinas 0
NRA

No Guns Allowed At NRA Convention When Trump, Pence Speak

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video