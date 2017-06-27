Home TEXAS Couple Kept Adoptive Son, 14, In Wooden Shack
Couple Kept Adoptive Son, 14, In Wooden Shack
TEXAS
Couple Kept Adoptive Son, 14, In Wooden Shack

Couple Kept Adoptive Son, 14, In Wooden Shack

(AP) – Authorities have arrested a Central Texas couple on allegations that they kept their adoptive son in a wooden shack without air conditioning and limited access to food.

An arrest warrant issued by the Bell County sheriff’s office shows 62-year-old Warner Stadler and 58-year-old Suzanne Stadler were arrested Friday on charges that include child abandonment.  Online jail records indicate they’re no longer being held.

The warrant obtained by KWTX -TV indicates their 14-year-old son was denied medications and access to running water. The only available water was from a garden hose nearby.  The warrant says the parents lived in “more adequate quarters.”

They adopted the boy eight years ago.  He’s now in the custody of state Child Protective Services.  A phone message left at a listing for the Stadlers was not immediately returned Tuesday.

