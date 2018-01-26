Home TEXAS Couple Lose Custody Of 4-Year-Old After Sister’s Death
TEXAS
WESLEY AND SINI MATHEWS PARENTS OF SHERIN KILLED THEIR DAUGHTER
(AP) – A Texas couple facing charges over the death of their 3-year-old daughter adopted from India have lost parental rights to their 4-year-old biological daughter.

A judge in Dallas on Friday terminated the parental rights of Wesley and Sini Mathews of Richardson, who remain jailed. Both had agreed to permanently relinquish their rights to their older child, who was placed with relatives following the death of Sherin Mathews.   Sherin was found dead Oct. 22 in a culvert near the family’s Dallas-area residence. Her father had reported her missing Oct. 7.  An autopsy determined Sherin died from homicidal violence.

Wesley Mathews has been indicted on a capital murder charge in Sherin’s death. Other charges against him include injury to a child.  Sini Mathews has been charged with child abandonment.

