Couple Together For Nearly 65 Years Die On The Same Day

In this November 2019 photo provided by Sue Wagener shows Jack and Harriet Morrison. The couple who had been together for nearly 65 years have died on the same day at a St. Louis area nursing home. The Morrison's beds were placed next to each other in their final hours, allowing them to hold hands, the†St. Louis Post-Dispatch†reports.†86 year-old Jack died first. Harriett, who was 83, died later on Jan. 11 2020.†(Photo Courtesy Sue Wagener via AP)