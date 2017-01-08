Home TEXAS Couple’s $1M Gift To Texas Governor Follows National Trend
(AP) – A west Texas cattle rancher and his wife have donated $1 million to Gov. Greg Abbott, following a trend of seven-figure political donations across the U.S.  The Houston Chronicle reports that Mike and Mary Porter made the donation in June.

Michael Malbin is the executive director of the Washington-based Campaign Finance Institute. He says politicians are becoming accustomed to asking for and receiving million-dollar contributions.

The National Institute on Money in State Politics analyzed the 2016 election cycle’s campaign finance records. It found there were nearly 50 contributions of $1 million in eight states. Illinois had the most with $32 million donated in multiple seven-figure chunks.

Some political scientists and campaign consultants say the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 decision to allow donors to give candidates millions of dollars through super PACs may be contributing to the trend.

