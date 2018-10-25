Court Agrees To Accelerate Mission Mayor Election Dispute

The 13th Court of Appeals has approved a request to expedite its ruling on an appeal of a judge’s decision that declared the Mission mayoral election void.

The request for an accelerated ruling came in the appeal by Mayor Armando O’cana, whose runoff victory over longtime mayor Norberto Salinas was vacated after a 9-day trial this month. The judge found that O’cana engaged in illegal vote harvesting in the run up to the June 9th runoff election.

The judge’s ruling came in a vote fraud lawsuit filed by Salinas, who alleged the O’cana campaign bribed voters and manipulated mail-in ballots. The acceleration of O’cana’s appeal means the court could hand down a ruling before the end of the year.