Home LOCAL Court Agrees To Accelerate Mission Mayor Election Dispute
Court Agrees To Accelerate Mission Mayor Election Dispute
LOCAL
0

Court Agrees To Accelerate Mission Mayor Election Dispute

0
0
Generic%20court,%20gavel,%20lawsuit,%20arraignment,%20judgment_34273926_3166027_ver1_0_640_360
now viewing

Court Agrees To Accelerate Mission Mayor Election Dispute

SAUDI PRINCE
now playing

Saudi Prince's Message May Not Be Enough To Repair Damage

MIGRANT CARAVAN
now playing

Migrants Set Out Again On Effort To Reach US

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis
now playing

Mattis Expected To Send Hundreds Of Troops To Border

fema
now playing

Valley Congressional Delegation Urges FEMA Chief To Reconsider Denial Of Flood Relief

INDICTMENT GENERIC
now playing

Officer Who Hit Teenage Girl Indicted

Patrick Wilson (left) and Virginia Adams (right)
now playing

Mother, Boyfriend Face Charges In Missing Girl Case

HOT CAR DEATHS=1
now playing

Death Of Baby Found In Hot Day Care Van Ruled Homicide

Glenn Eugene Halfin
now playing

Man Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison On Hate Crime Charge

immigration detention
now playing

Shelter Provider For Immigrant Children To Pay $73K Fine

BETO OROURKE
now playing

O'Rourke Says Trump Stoking Paranoia About Immigrant Caravan

The 13th Court of Appeals has approved a request to expedite its ruling on an appeal of a judge’s decision that declared the Mission mayoral election void.

The request for an accelerated ruling came in the appeal by Mayor Armando O’cana, whose runoff victory over longtime mayor Norberto Salinas was vacated after a 9-day trial this month.  The judge found that O’cana engaged in illegal vote harvesting in the run up to the June 9th runoff election.

The judge’s ruling came in a vote fraud lawsuit filed by Salinas, who alleged the O’cana campaign bribed voters and manipulated mail-in ballots. The acceleration of O’cana’s appeal means the court could hand down a ruling before the end of the year.

Related posts:

  1. Jim Darling Runs for Re-Election as Mayor of McAllen
  2. Jonathan Carranza Runs for Mayor of McAllen
  3. Othal Brand Jr. Runs for Mayor of McAllen
Related Posts
fema

Valley Congressional Delegation Urges FEMA Chief To Reconsider Denial Of Flood Relief

jsalinas 0
election 2018

Police Making Sure Political Signs Don’t Reach Critical Mass

jsalinas 0
BORDER PATROL

Feds Keeping An Eye On Southbound Traffic At Border

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video