NATIONAL

Court Blocks Release Of Trump Tax Returns Amid Latest Appeal

By 40 views
0

(AP) – A federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked a New York prosecutor from obtaining Donald Trump’s tax returns while the president’s lawyers continue to fight a subpoena seeking the records. The three-judge panel ruled after hearing brief arguments from both sides.

Trump’s lawyers had asked for a temporary stay while they appeal a lower-court ruling that granted Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office access to Trump’s tax returns.

A lawyer for Vance’s office had argued that further delays would only impede their investigation. A hearing on the merits of Trump’s latest appeal will be held on Sept. 25 after both sides agreed to an expedited schedule.

Trump Wades Into Racial Tensions With Visit To Kenosha

Previous article

Former Shelter Employee Admits To Harboring Teenage Migrant

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL