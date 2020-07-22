Court Challenge Ahead For Trump’s District Drawing Order

FILE - Protesters hold banners on the steps of the South Dakota Capitol in Pierre in a Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 file photo.Iowa, South Carolina and South Dakota recently joined Nebraska in agreeing to share driver's license information with the U.S. Census Bureau to help the Trump administration with the controversial task of figuring out the citizenship status of every U.S. resident. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

(AP) — Civil rights groups have given notice in court of their intent to squelch an effort by President Donald Trump to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from being included in the head count as congressional districts are redrawn. Civil rights groups already challenging an order Trump issued last year made a request in federal court Wednesday to expand their complaint to include the new directive Trump issued Tuesday. A federal judge in Maryland granted the civil rights groups’ request. The civil rights groups’ original lawsuit challenged an administrative order that Trump issued last year directing the Census Bureau to gather citizenship data through records.