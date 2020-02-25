Court Closes Courthouse Door On Slain Mexican Teen’s Family

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen at sunset in Washington. The Supreme Court is ruling 5-4 to close the courthouse door on the parents of a Mexican teenager who was shot dead over the border by an American agent. The court's five conservative justices ruled Tuesday that the parents could not sue Border Patrol Agent Jesus Mesa Jr., who killed their unarmed 15-year-old son in 2010. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)