Court Could Deal Blow To Porn Star, Award Trump Legal Fees

(AP) – Attorneys for President Trump want a Los Angeles judge to award $340,000 in legal fees for successfully defending him against defamation claims by porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Attorneys are due in Los Angeles federal court Monday to make their case that gamesmanship by Daniels’ lawyer led to big bills. Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006. She sued him after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job.”

A judge ruling Trump’s statement was an exaggeration aimed at a political rival threw out the case in October. He said Trump could recoup legal fees. Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents Daniels, says the amount sought is staggering and shouldn’t exceed $25,000.