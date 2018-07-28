Home NATIONAL Court Delays Release Of Florida School Shooting Video
Court Delays Release Of Florida School Shooting Video
NATIONAL
0

Court Delays Release Of Florida School Shooting Video

0
0
Court_Release_Surveillance_Video_in_MSD_Shooting
now viewing

Court Delays Release Of Florida School Shooting Video

breaking-news
now playing

Attempted Robbery At La Plaza Mall

LP
now playing

The Latest: California Wildfire Burns 500-Plus Structures

LKHHLK
now playing

Spain Rescues Nearly 1,000 Migrants From The Sea In 2 Days

KJH
now playing

Texas Company Cleared To Put 3D-Printed Gun Designs Online

untitled
now playing

US Loses Bid To Have Sanctuary City Lawsuit Tossed Out

1530208849141
now playing

Teenager Creates Site Giving Children Answers On Deportation

Julian Assange
now playing

Ecuador's President Seeks Assange's Exit From London Embassy

1532670725552
now playing

Released Memo Points To Hirohito's Role In Pearl Harbor Raid

download (6)
now playing

California Wildfire Kills 1, Burns Firefighters

Kavanaugh_Documents_20742-780×520
now playing

Sens. Spar Over Access To Kavanaugh's Staff Secretary Work

(AP) — A Florida court has agreed to delay release of exterior surveillance video from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and give the local school board time to appeal.

The video showing law enforcement response to the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people was scheduled for release Friday. But the 4th District Court of Appeal granted a 10-day delay sought by the Broward County school board so the decision can be reviewed by the Florida Supreme Court.

The appeals court previously ordered disclosure of the video as sought by media organizations including The Associated Press. The school board contends releasing the video might reveal security blind spots at the school. Prosecutors had also opposed release.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of the mass shooting.

Related posts:

  1. US Loses Bid To Have Sanctuary City Lawsuit Tossed Out
  2. Sens. Spar Over Access To Kavanaugh’s Staff Secretary Work
  3. US Government: Over 1,800 Migrant Kids Reunited By Deadline
  4. US Government: Over 1,800 Migrant Kids Reunited By Deadline
Related Posts
LP

The Latest: California Wildfire Burns 500-Plus Structures

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

US Loses Bid To Have Sanctuary City Lawsuit Tossed Out

Danny Castillon 0
1530208849141

Teenager Creates Site Giving Children Answers On Deportation

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video