Court Finds More Racial Gerrymandering In Texas Voting Maps
Court Finds More Racial Gerrymandering In Texas Voting Maps

(AP) – Judges have again found that Texas racially gerrymandered voting maps to weaken the growing electoral power of minorities.  The ruling Thursday over Republican-drawn legislative maps comes after the same court in March found evidence of Texas also violating the federal Voting Rights Act when carving new congressional districts.  It’s another blow to Texas this year over voting rights. Earlier this month, a separate federal court found that a strict voter ID law was intentionally crafted to discriminate against minorities.

The latest 2-1 ruling by federal panel in San Antonio found that Texas tried intentionally weakening the influence of minorities by “wasting Latino votes” around Dallas, Houston and other areas across the state.

