Court Reviewing Case Of Teen Girl Jailed For Not Doing Schoolwork

The Michigan Supreme Court is reviewing the case of a 15-year-old girl who’s been in juvenile detention for two months because she didn’t do her schoolwork. The girl was charged with assault and theft last year. She was put on probation in April with a requirement that she complete her schoolwork online.

In May, the presiding judge of the Oakland County Court’s Family Division ruled the girl had violated terms of her probation and ordered her to detention as threat to the community. The girl has ADHD, receives special education services, and struggled to keep up with online learning.