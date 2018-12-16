Home NATIONAL Court Says No Bail As Cosby Appeals Sex Assault Conviction
Court Says No Bail As Cosby Appeals Sex Assault Conviction
NATIONAL
Court Says No Bail As Cosby Appeals Sex Assault Conviction

Court Says No Bail As Cosby Appeals Sex Assault Conviction

(AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has rejected a request from Bill Cosby to be released on bail while he appeals his sexual assault conviction.
The order from the court issued Friday does not elaborate on the decision.
Cosby filed an appeal earlier this month saying that Pennsylvania trial Judge Steven O’Neill had a feud with a key pretrial witness, the former county prosecutor who declined to arrest Cosby a decade earlier. And they say his decision to let five other accusers testify among other alleged issues are grounds for a new trial.
A jury convicted the 81-year-old Cosby in April of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.
The legally blind comedian is housed in a new state prison about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from his Philadelphia-area estate.

