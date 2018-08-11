Court Says Trump Can’t End DACA

A federal appeals court says President Trump cannot end DACA.

DACA is the Obama-era policy that protects hundreds of thousands of Dreamers, illegal immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court ruling that Trump lacks the authority to veto DACA.

The Trump administration is expected to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump urged Congress to pass legislation to solve the Dreamers issue but nothing has been accomplished.